China Reinsurance (Group) Corp is a Chinese company which is engaged in the reinsurance business. It provides a range of products and services including reinsurance, direct insurance, asset management, insurance brokerage, and insurance media service. The company offers a variety of reinsurance products for various property and casualty insurance, such as motor, property, agricultural, liability insurance, life, health, accident insurance, and asset management services. It operates through the following business segments: Property and casualty reinsurance, Life and health reinsurance, Primary property and casualty insurance and Asset Management. The company operates its business across the world.