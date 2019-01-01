QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.9K
Div / Yield
0.19/5.89%
52 Wk
2.61 - 4.83
Mkt Cap
30.5B
Payout Ratio
41.47
Open
-
P/E
7.01
EPS
0.56
Shares
9.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Established in 1988 with headquarters in Shanghai, China Pacific Insurance is a major provider of life and general insurance products and services. It is China's third- largest life insurer and third- largest general property and casualty insurer. The company strives for an integrated financial-services platform that consists of insurance, banking, and asset management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Pacific Insurance Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Pacific Insurance (CHPXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK: CHPXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Pacific Insurance's (CHPXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Pacific Insurance.

Q

What is the target price for China Pacific Insurance (CHPXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK: CHPXF) was reported by JP Morgan on March 11, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CHPXF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for China Pacific Insurance (CHPXF)?

A

The stock price for China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK: CHPXF) is $3.17 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 15:38:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Pacific Insurance (CHPXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Pacific Insurance.

Q

When is China Pacific Insurance (OTCPK:CHPXF) reporting earnings?

A

China Pacific Insurance does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Pacific Insurance (CHPXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Pacific Insurance.

Q

What sector and industry does China Pacific Insurance (CHPXF) operate in?

A

China Pacific Insurance is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.