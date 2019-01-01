QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Cherubim Interests Inc is a development stage company operates in real estate business. It focuses on alternative construction projects. The company specializes in covering the entire spectrum of development including due diligence, acquisition, planning, construction, renovation, and management; providing complete beginning-to-end development programs for mixed use, single, and multifamily projects and properties. Geographically, the activities are operated through the region of US.

Analyst Ratings

Cherubim Interests Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cherubim Interests (CHIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cherubim Interests (OTCEM: CHIT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cherubim Interests's (CHIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cherubim Interests.

Q

What is the target price for Cherubim Interests (CHIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cherubim Interests

Q

Current Stock Price for Cherubim Interests (CHIT)?

A

The stock price for Cherubim Interests (OTCEM: CHIT) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 16:58:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cherubim Interests (CHIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cherubim Interests.

Q

When is Cherubim Interests (OTCEM:CHIT) reporting earnings?

A

Cherubim Interests does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cherubim Interests (CHIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cherubim Interests.

Q

What sector and industry does Cherubim Interests (CHIT) operate in?

A

Cherubim Interests is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.