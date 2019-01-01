QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker
CTGX Mining Inc is an international, environmentally sensitive, minerals and resource development company. It holds mining interests in both Mexico and Columbia focused on a large reserve of rare earth elements, gold, silver lithium and other valuable ores.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CTGX Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CTGX Mining (CHCX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CTGX Mining (OTCEM: CHCX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CTGX Mining's (CHCX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CTGX Mining.

Q

What is the target price for CTGX Mining (CHCX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CTGX Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for CTGX Mining (CHCX)?

A

The stock price for CTGX Mining (OTCEM: CHCX) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 15:42:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CTGX Mining (CHCX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CTGX Mining.

Q

When is CTGX Mining (OTCEM:CHCX) reporting earnings?

A

CTGX Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CTGX Mining (CHCX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CTGX Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does CTGX Mining (CHCX) operate in?

A

CTGX Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.