Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
5.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
25.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Coro Global Inc is a fintech company that is creating a new financial payment system where gold can be used as money in everyday transactions as easily as fiat currencies. Coro's platform is powered by Distributed Ledger Technology, allowing customers to send and receive global payments and exchange currency, including gold, seamlessly and securely.

Coro Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coro Global (CGLO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coro Global (OTCEM: CGLO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coro Global's (CGLO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coro Global.

Q

What is the target price for Coro Global (CGLO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coro Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Coro Global (CGLO)?

A

The stock price for Coro Global (OTCEM: CGLO) is $0.22 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 15:28:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coro Global (CGLO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coro Global.

Q

When is Coro Global (OTCEM:CGLO) reporting earnings?

A

Coro Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coro Global (CGLO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coro Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Coro Global (CGLO) operate in?

A

Coro Global is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.