QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/36K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.21 - 5.99
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
32.75
EPS
0.13
Shares
217.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Headwater Exploration Inc is an oil and gas exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas onshore in McCully Field, New Brunswick and Marten Hills, Alberta.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Headwater Exploration Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCPK: CDDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Headwater Exploration's (CDDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Headwater Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Headwater Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)?

A

The stock price for Headwater Exploration (OTCPK: CDDRF) is $5.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Headwater Exploration.

Q

When is Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Headwater Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Headwater Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) operate in?

A

Headwater Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.