Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 1.24
Mkt Cap
45.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
89M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cordoba Minerals Corp is an exploration and development company. The principal business of the company is the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties. It is focused on projects located in Colombia and the United States. The geographical segments of the group are Canada, Colombia and the United States.

Cordoba Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cordoba Minerals (CDBMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cordoba Minerals (OTCQB: CDBMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cordoba Minerals's (CDBMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cordoba Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Cordoba Minerals (CDBMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cordoba Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cordoba Minerals (CDBMF)?

A

The stock price for Cordoba Minerals (OTCQB: CDBMF) is $0.5113 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:03:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cordoba Minerals (CDBMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cordoba Minerals.

Q

When is Cordoba Minerals (OTCQB:CDBMF) reporting earnings?

A

Cordoba Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cordoba Minerals (CDBMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cordoba Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cordoba Minerals (CDBMF) operate in?

A

Cordoba Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.