Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) was reported by Benchmark on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $42.00 expecting CCRN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 144.76% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) was provided by Benchmark, and Cross Country Healthcare maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cross Country Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cross Country Healthcare was filed on February 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $42.00. The current price Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) is trading at is $17.16, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
