CableClix (USA) Inc is a video streaming and catching company. It is involved in the business of bringing high definition over the air broadcasts, free to air signals and paid premium content over private networks owned by internet services providers directly to the customers of internet service providers. The firm's services include high speed, high definition, live, video-on-demand, and intelligent video delivery.

CableClix (USA) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CableClix (USA) (CCLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CableClix (USA) (OTCEM: CCLX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CableClix (USA)'s (CCLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CableClix (USA).

Q

What is the target price for CableClix (USA) (CCLX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CableClix (USA)

Q

Current Stock Price for CableClix (USA) (CCLX)?

A

The stock price for CableClix (USA) (OTCEM: CCLX) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:49:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CableClix (USA) (CCLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CableClix (USA).

Q

When is CableClix (USA) (OTCEM:CCLX) reporting earnings?

A

CableClix (USA) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CableClix (USA) (CCLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CableClix (USA).

Q

What sector and industry does CableClix (USA) (CCLX) operate in?

A

CableClix (USA) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.