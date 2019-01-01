QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
China Clean Energy Inc operates inchemical industry. Thre company engages in the development, manufacturing and distribution of biodiesel and chemical products made from renewable resources.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Clean Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Clean Energy (CCGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Clean Energy (OTCEM: CCGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Clean Energy's (CCGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Clean Energy.

Q

What is the target price for China Clean Energy (CCGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Clean Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for China Clean Energy (CCGY)?

A

The stock price for China Clean Energy (OTCEM: CCGY) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 14:38:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Clean Energy (CCGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Clean Energy.

Q

When is China Clean Energy (OTCEM:CCGY) reporting earnings?

A

China Clean Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Clean Energy (CCGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Clean Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does China Clean Energy (CCGY) operate in?

A

China Clean Energy is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.