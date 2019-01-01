QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Coastal Capital Acquisition Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coastal Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coastal Capital (CCAJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coastal Capital (OTCPK: CCAJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coastal Capital's (CCAJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coastal Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Coastal Capital (CCAJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coastal Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Coastal Capital (CCAJ)?

A

The stock price for Coastal Capital (OTCPK: CCAJ) is $0.00445 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coastal Capital (CCAJ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coastal Capital.

Q

When is Coastal Capital (OTCPK:CCAJ) reporting earnings?

A

Coastal Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coastal Capital (CCAJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coastal Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Coastal Capital (CCAJ) operate in?

A

Coastal Capital is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.