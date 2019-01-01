|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Coastal Capital (OTCPK: CCAJ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Coastal Capital.
There is no analysis for Coastal Capital
The stock price for Coastal Capital (OTCPK: CCAJ) is $0.00445 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Coastal Capital.
Coastal Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Coastal Capital.
Coastal Capital is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.