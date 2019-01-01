ñol

Corby Spirit and Wine
(OTCPK:CBYDF)
14.67
0.21[1.45%]
At close: May 27
14.5749
-0.0951[-0.65%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low14.59 - 14.67
52 Week High/Low12.84 - 15.7
Open / Close14.59 / 14.67
Float / Outstanding- / 28.5M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 0.7K
Mkt Cap417.6M
P/E20.67
50d Avg. Price14.56
Div / Yield0.75/5.10%
Payout Ratio98.9
EPS0.15
Total Float-

Corby Spirit and Wine (OTC:CBYDF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Corby Spirit and Wine reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$34.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Corby Spirit and Wine using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Corby Spirit and Wine Questions & Answers

Q
When is Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK:CBYDF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Corby Spirit and Wine

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK:CBYDF)?
A

There are no earnings for Corby Spirit and Wine

Q
What were Corby Spirit and Wine’s (OTCPK:CBYDF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Corby Spirit and Wine

