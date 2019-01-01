CMTSU Liquidation Inc is an information technology consulting and services company. It provides information technology services globally, mainly in groups which include Independent software vendor relationships, Ciber managed services, Business consulting, Application development and Management services and Software as a service offering. Its services portfolio includes cloud, mobile, business intelligence, digital transformation etc. The firm has North America and International segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from North America segment. The company offers its services to industries such as Financial Services, Logistics, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.