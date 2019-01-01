QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
CMTSU Liquidation Inc is an information technology consulting and services company. It provides information technology services globally, mainly in groups which include Independent software vendor relationships, Ciber managed services, Business consulting, Application development and Management services and Software as a service offering. Its services portfolio includes cloud, mobile, business intelligence, digital transformation etc. The firm has North America and International segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from North America segment. The company offers its services to industries such as Financial Services, Logistics, Healthcare, and Manufacturing.

see more
CMTSU Liquidation Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMTSU Liquidation (CBRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMTSU Liquidation (OTCEM: CBRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMTSU Liquidation's (CBRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMTSU Liquidation.

Q

What is the target price for CMTSU Liquidation (CBRI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMTSU Liquidation

Q

Current Stock Price for CMTSU Liquidation (CBRI)?

A

The stock price for CMTSU Liquidation (OTCEM: CBRI) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:14:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMTSU Liquidation (CBRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMTSU Liquidation.

Q

When is CMTSU Liquidation (OTCEM:CBRI) reporting earnings?

A

CMTSU Liquidation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMTSU Liquidation (CBRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMTSU Liquidation.

Q

What sector and industry does CMTSU Liquidation (CBRI) operate in?

A

CMTSU Liquidation is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.