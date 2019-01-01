Campbell Resources (OTC:CBLRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Campbell Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Campbell Resources Questions & Answers
When is Campbell Resources (OTCEM:CBLRF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Campbell Resources
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Campbell Resources (OTCEM:CBLRF)?
There are no earnings for Campbell Resources
What were Campbell Resources’s (OTCEM:CBLRF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Campbell Resources
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.