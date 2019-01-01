QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Cambex Corp provides products and services for optimizing storage network productivity and application performance. Its products line includes storage caching appliances, server memory, fiber channel host bus adapters, and high availability software. The firm also offers SAN Optimization and Legacy Application Modernization services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cambex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cambex (CBEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cambex (OTCEM: CBEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cambex's (CBEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cambex.

Q

What is the target price for Cambex (CBEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cambex

Q

Current Stock Price for Cambex (CBEX)?

A

The stock price for Cambex (OTCEM: CBEX) is $0.002 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 15:29:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cambex (CBEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cambex.

Q

When is Cambex (OTCEM:CBEX) reporting earnings?

A

Cambex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cambex (CBEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cambex.

Q

What sector and industry does Cambex (CBEX) operate in?

A

Cambex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.