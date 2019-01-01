ñol

Colonial Capital Trust IV
(OTCEM:CBCPQ)
0.001
00
At close: Apr 14
~0
-0.0010[-99.90%]
After Hours: 4:10PM EDT

Colonial Capital Trust IV (OTC:CBCPQ), Dividends

Colonial Capital Trust IV issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Colonial Capital Trust IV generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 30, 2009
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Colonial Capital Trust IV Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Colonial Capital Trust IV (CBCPQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colonial Capital Trust IV. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.49 on July 1, 2009.

Q
What date did I need to own Colonial Capital Trust IV (CBCPQ) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colonial Capital Trust IV (CBCPQ). The last dividend payout was on July 1, 2009 and was $0.49

Q
How much per share is the next Colonial Capital Trust IV (CBCPQ) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Colonial Capital Trust IV (CBCPQ). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.49 on July 1, 2009

Q
What is the dividend yield for Colonial Capital Trust IV (OTCEM:CBCPQ)?
A

Colonial Capital Trust IV has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Colonial Capital Trust IV (CBCPQ) was $0.49 and was paid out next on July 1, 2009.

