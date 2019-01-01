Catapult Group International Ltd develops and sells wearable sensors to monitor athletes' sport demands. The sensors provide real-time data and analytics to sporting organizations and athletes to monitor and measure athlete fitness skill levels, response to specific training techniques, tactical performance, and risk of injury and safety to assist with rehabilitation. Subsidiaries of the group include Catapult Sports Pty Ltd, Catapult Gameday Pty Ltd, Catapult International Pty Ltd, Catapult Sports LLC, Catapult Sports Limited, and Catapult Sports Godo Kaisha. Almost half of the company's revenue comes from the United States, a smaller portion comes from Australia, and the remainder is split between several regions including Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.