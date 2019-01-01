Capstone Companies (OTC:CAPC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 18
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$263K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$263K
Earnings History
Capstone Companies Questions & Answers
When is Capstone Companies (OTCQB:CAPC) reporting earnings?
Capstone Companies (CAPC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 18, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Capstone Companies (OTCQB:CAPC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Capstone Companies’s (OTCQB:CAPC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
