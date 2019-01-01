ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
California Orchards
(OTCEM:CAOX)
1000.00
00
At close: Dec 10
2002.00
1002.00[100.20%]
After Hours: 4:15PM EDT

California Orchards (OTC:CAOX), Dividends

California Orchards issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash California Orchards generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

California Orchards Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next California Orchards (CAOX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Orchards.

Q
What date did I need to own California Orchards (CAOX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Orchards (CAOX). The last dividend payout was on April 27, 2010 and was $10.00

Q
How much per share is the next California Orchards (CAOX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for California Orchards (CAOX). The last dividend paid out to investors was $10.00 on April 27, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for California Orchards (OTCEM:CAOX)?
A

The most current yield for California Orchards (CAOX) is 0.00% and is payable next on April 27, 2010

Browse dividends on all stocks.