There is no Press for this Ticker
Polynovo Ltd develops innovative medical devices for several medical applications, utilizing the patented biodegradable polymer technology NovoSorb. NovoSorb is a family of proprietary medical-grade polymers that can be utilized to manufacture novel medical devices designed to support tissue repair and which then degrade in a defined fashion in-situ to harmless by-products. The company earns a maximum from the United States of America.

Polynovo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Polynovo (CALZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Polynovo (OTCPK: CALZF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Polynovo's (CALZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Polynovo.

Q

What is the target price for Polynovo (CALZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Polynovo

Q

Current Stock Price for Polynovo (CALZF)?

A

The stock price for Polynovo (OTCPK: CALZF) is $0.88 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Polynovo (CALZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Polynovo.

Q

When is Polynovo (OTCPK:CALZF) reporting earnings?

A

Polynovo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Polynovo (CALZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Polynovo.

Q

What sector and industry does Polynovo (CALZF) operate in?

A

Polynovo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.