Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/16.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
48.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
973.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical stage cannabinoid therapeutics company. The company focus is the development of safe and effective topical treatments for serious skin conditions. It has an exclusive license to use a proprietary drug delivery system - Permetrex for direct skin delivery of active pharmaceuticals in all skin diseases. The company's product pipeline includes BTX1503 - Moderate to Severe Acne, BTX1308 - Plaque Psoriasis, BTX1204 - Atopic Dermatitis, and BTX 1701 - Mild Acne.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Botanix Pharmaceuticals (BXPHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Botanix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: BXPHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Botanix Pharmaceuticals's (BXPHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Botanix Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (BXPHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (BXPHF)?

A

The stock price for Botanix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK: BXPHF) is $0.05 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:03:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Botanix Pharmaceuticals (BXPHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Botanix Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Botanix Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:BXPHF) reporting earnings?

A

Botanix Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Botanix Pharmaceuticals (BXPHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Botanix Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Botanix Pharmaceuticals (BXPHF) operate in?

A

Botanix Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.