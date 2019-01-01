Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a clinical stage cannabinoid therapeutics company. The company focus is the development of safe and effective topical treatments for serious skin conditions. It has an exclusive license to use a proprietary drug delivery system - Permetrex for direct skin delivery of active pharmaceuticals in all skin diseases. The company's product pipeline includes BTX1503 - Moderate to Severe Acne, BTX1308 - Plaque Psoriasis, BTX1204 - Atopic Dermatitis, and BTX 1701 - Mild Acne.