There is no Press for this Ticker
Bold Ventures Inc explores for base and precious metals in Canada. The company has options to earn a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold Base Metals project located approximately 55km northwest of Wawa, Ontario and the Wilcorp Gold Project located 14km east northeast of Atikokan, Ontario. The company has also earned a 10% carried interest in all chromite resources and a 40% working interest in all other metals at the Koper Lake Project and has the option to earn an additional 10% carried interest in chromite and 40% of all other metals. The Koper Lake Project is located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage.

Bold Ventures Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bold Ventures (BVLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bold Ventures (OTCPK: BVLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bold Ventures's (BVLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bold Ventures.

Q

What is the target price for Bold Ventures (BVLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bold Ventures

Q

Current Stock Price for Bold Ventures (BVLDF)?

A

The stock price for Bold Ventures (OTCPK: BVLDF) is $0.07266 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:40:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bold Ventures (BVLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bold Ventures.

Q

When is Bold Ventures (OTCPK:BVLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Bold Ventures does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bold Ventures (BVLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bold Ventures.

Q

What sector and industry does Bold Ventures (BVLDF) operate in?

A

Bold Ventures is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.