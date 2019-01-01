QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
17.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Basin Uranium Corp, formerly Black Shield Metals Corp is a junior mining company and has been engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. It has an interest in a carbonate hosted gold (CHG) project with CRR located in British Columbia.

Basin Uranium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Basin Uranium (BURCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Basin Uranium (OTCPK: BURCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Basin Uranium's (BURCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Basin Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for Basin Uranium (BURCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Basin Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for Basin Uranium (BURCF)?

A

The stock price for Basin Uranium (OTCPK: BURCF) is $0.45 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:20:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Basin Uranium (BURCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Basin Uranium.

Q

When is Basin Uranium (OTCPK:BURCF) reporting earnings?

A

Basin Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Basin Uranium (BURCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Basin Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does Basin Uranium (BURCF) operate in?

A

Basin Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.