Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.1/2.15%
52 Wk
3.65 - 4.7
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
355.56
Open
-
P/E
168.63
EPS
0.37
Shares
794.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bumrungrad Hospital PCL is a multispecialty hospital in Thailand, with diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities. The firm receives virtually all of its revenue from its hospital operations at the Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. Inpatient and outpatient services each contribute roughly half of the hospital's revenue. The remainder of the firm's operations are based in Mongolia, at the Ulaanbaatar Songdo Hospital. Its outpatient services include centers for diabetes, orthopedics, physical therapy, pediatrics, neurology, pulmonology, urology, and cardiology. Non-Thai patients contribute the largest proportion of patient revenue.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bumrungrad Hospital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bumrungrad Hospital (BUHPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bumrungrad Hospital (OTCPK: BUHPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bumrungrad Hospital's (BUHPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bumrungrad Hospital.

Q

What is the target price for Bumrungrad Hospital (BUHPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bumrungrad Hospital

Q

Current Stock Price for Bumrungrad Hospital (BUHPF)?

A

The stock price for Bumrungrad Hospital (OTCPK: BUHPF) is $4.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 16:53:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bumrungrad Hospital (BUHPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bumrungrad Hospital.

Q

When is Bumrungrad Hospital (OTCPK:BUHPF) reporting earnings?

A

Bumrungrad Hospital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bumrungrad Hospital (BUHPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bumrungrad Hospital.

Q

What sector and industry does Bumrungrad Hospital (BUHPF) operate in?

A

Bumrungrad Hospital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.