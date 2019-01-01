QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31K
Div / Yield
0.6/0.99%
52 Wk
53.15 - 80
Mkt Cap
105.9B
Payout Ratio
41.81
Open
-
P/E
42.03
EPS
0.12
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Anheuser-Busch InBev is the largest brewer in the world and one of the world's top five consumer product companies, as measured by EBITDA. After the SABMiller acquisition, the company's portfolio now contains five of the top 10 beer brands by sales and 18 brands with retail sales over $1 billion. AB InBev was created by the 2008 merger of Belgium-based InBev and U.S.-based Anheuser-Busch. The firm holds a 62% economic interest in Ambev and in 2016 acquired SABMiller.

Analyst Ratings

Anheuser-Busch InBev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTCPK: BUDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anheuser-Busch InBev's (BUDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Q

What is the target price for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Anheuser-Busch InBev

Q

Current Stock Price for Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF)?

A

The stock price for Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTCPK: BUDFF) is $60.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Q

When is Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTCPK:BUDFF) reporting earnings?

A

Anheuser-Busch InBev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Q

What sector and industry does Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUDFF) operate in?

A

Anheuser-Busch InBev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.