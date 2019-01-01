QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Construction & Engineering
BOTS Inc is a diversified company servicing the robotics needs of its customers. The company provides Distributed Asset Technology and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) programming services to startups and companies in various industries. Its projects include Bit Explorer, Incubator, CoinQX, 420WiFi, AltCoin Market Cap, Bit Cann Pay, among others.

BOTS Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BOTS (BTZI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BOTS (OTCPK: BTZI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BOTS's (BTZI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BOTS.

Q

What is the target price for BOTS (BTZI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BOTS

Q

Current Stock Price for BOTS (BTZI)?

A

The stock price for BOTS (OTCPK: BTZI) is $0.031 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BOTS (BTZI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BOTS.

Q

When is BOTS (OTCPK:BTZI) reporting earnings?

A

BOTS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BOTS (BTZI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BOTS.

Q

What sector and industry does BOTS (BTZI) operate in?

A

BOTS is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.