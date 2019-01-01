QQQ
Black Tusk Resources Inc is a gold-focused exploration company with operations primarily based in the Abitibi greenstone belt region of Val d'Or, Quebec. The company holds 100% ownership in six separate gold and palladium projects in Canada. The company's projects include the McKenzie East Gold Property, Golden Valley Project, PG Highway Project and the Lorraine Project, the MoGold Property, and the South Rim Gold Property.

Black Tusk Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Tusk Resources (OTCPK: BTKRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Black Tusk Resources's (BTKRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Tusk Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Black Tusk Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF)?

A

The stock price for Black Tusk Resources (OTCPK: BTKRF) is $0.019625 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 15:52:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Tusk Resources.

Q

When is Black Tusk Resources (OTCPK:BTKRF) reporting earnings?

A

Black Tusk Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Tusk Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Tusk Resources (BTKRF) operate in?

A

Black Tusk Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.