Benzinga - Mar 23, 2021, 1:11PM
Boatim Inc is operating an online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users. The boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, boat users can explore and buy boats, connect with like-minded and brands.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boatim Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boatim (BTIM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boatim (OTCQB: BTIM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boatim's (BTIM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boatim.

Q

What is the target price for Boatim (BTIM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boatim

Q

Current Stock Price for Boatim (BTIM)?

A

The stock price for Boatim (OTCQB: BTIM) is $0.3195 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:00:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boatim (BTIM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boatim.

Q

When is Boatim (OTCQB:BTIM) reporting earnings?

A

Boatim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boatim (BTIM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boatim.

Q

What sector and industry does Boatim (BTIM) operate in?

A

Boatim is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.