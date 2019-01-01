QQQ
Bitcoin Group SE is a venture capital company. The Company focuses on the acquisition, sale and management of investments in companies, and the acquisition of strategic leadership, management and coordination of these companies.

Bitcoin Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bitcoin Group (BTGGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bitcoin Group (OTCPK: BTGGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bitcoin Group's (BTGGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bitcoin Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bitcoin Group (BTGGF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bitcoin Group (OTCPK: BTGGF) was reported by Jefferies on November 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BTGGF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bitcoin Group (BTGGF)?

A

The stock price for Bitcoin Group (OTCPK: BTGGF) is $38.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:46:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bitcoin Group (BTGGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bitcoin Group.

Q

When is Bitcoin Group (OTCPK:BTGGF) reporting earnings?

A

Bitcoin Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bitcoin Group (BTGGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bitcoin Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bitcoin Group (BTGGF) operate in?

A

Bitcoin Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.