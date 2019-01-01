QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.3 - 27
Mkt Cap
50.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.73
EPS
1.18
Shares
2.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bank of San Francisco New is a United States-based state-chartered commercial bank. It provides a full range of banking services to individuals, businesses, and other clients. The firm offers personal, business and online, and mobile banking services. It offers a variety of deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. It also engages in mortgage banking activities and operates in portfolio one-to-four unit residential mortgage loans.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank of San Francisco New Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of San Francisco New (OTCQX: BSFO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of San Francisco New's (BSFO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of San Francisco New.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of San Francisco New

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO)?

A

The stock price for Bank of San Francisco New (OTCQX: BSFO) is $24.3 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of San Francisco New.

Q

When is Bank of San Francisco New (OTCQX:BSFO) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of San Francisco New does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of San Francisco New.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of San Francisco New (BSFO) operate in?

A

Bank of San Francisco New is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.