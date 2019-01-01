QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/138.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.32 - 1.23
Mkt Cap
41.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
82.2M
Outstanding
Baselode Energy Corp is a uranium exploration company focused on discovering high-grade, basement-hosted, near surface deposits in Canada's Athabasca Basin. Baselode is led by James Sykes, a uranium geologist who has contributed to the discovery of over 550 million pounds of uranium.

Baselode Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baselode Energy (BSENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baselode Energy (OTCQB: BSENF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Baselode Energy's (BSENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baselode Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Baselode Energy (BSENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baselode Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Baselode Energy (BSENF)?

A

The stock price for Baselode Energy (OTCQB: BSENF) is $0.50206 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:51:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baselode Energy (BSENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baselode Energy.

Q

When is Baselode Energy (OTCQB:BSENF) reporting earnings?

A

Baselode Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baselode Energy (BSENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baselode Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Baselode Energy (BSENF) operate in?

A

Baselode Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.