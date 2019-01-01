QQQ
Bravo Multinational Inc is engaged in the business of leasing gaming equipment. It offers slot machines; blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, and related furniture and equipment; roulette table and bingo equipment. Its equipment also includes casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counter and related equipment, and miscellaneous office equipment, such as chairs and tables. Geographically the operations function through the region of the United States.

Bravo Multinational Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bravo Multinational (BRVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bravo Multinational (OTCPK: BRVO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bravo Multinational's (BRVO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bravo Multinational.

Q

What is the target price for Bravo Multinational (BRVO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bravo Multinational

Q

Current Stock Price for Bravo Multinational (BRVO)?

A

The stock price for Bravo Multinational (OTCPK: BRVO) is $0.0461 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bravo Multinational (BRVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bravo Multinational.

Q

When is Bravo Multinational (OTCPK:BRVO) reporting earnings?

A

Bravo Multinational does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bravo Multinational (BRVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bravo Multinational.

Q

What sector and industry does Bravo Multinational (BRVO) operate in?

A

Bravo Multinational is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.