Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81.6K
Div / Yield
0.01/2.25%
52 Wk
0.48 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
153.3M
Payout Ratio
3.92
Open
-
P/E
1.76
EPS
0.05
Shares
289.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd is a resource-focused investment company. It invests in privately held and publicly traded resource companies. The company acquires and holds securities for both long-term capital appreciation and short-term gains.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Queen’s Road Capital Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Queen’s Road Capital (BRSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Queen’s Road Capital (OTCPK: BRSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Queen’s Road Capital's (BRSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Queen’s Road Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Queen’s Road Capital (BRSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Queen’s Road Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Queen’s Road Capital (BRSGF)?

A

The stock price for Queen’s Road Capital (OTCPK: BRSGF) is $0.5291 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:35:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Queen’s Road Capital (BRSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Queen’s Road Capital.

Q

When is Queen’s Road Capital (OTCPK:BRSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Queen’s Road Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Queen’s Road Capital (BRSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Queen’s Road Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Queen’s Road Capital (BRSGF) operate in?

A

Queen’s Road Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.