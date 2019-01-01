QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Bresler & Reiner Inc is a real estate company that develops, manages and sells commercial, residential, hospitality properties and land. The company invests its assets through direct ownership or joint ventures with unrelated third parties. It operates in the major metropolitan areas including Washington, DC; Orlando, Florida; Philadelphia and Pennsylvania.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bresler & Reiner Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bresler & Reiner (BRER) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bresler & Reiner (OTCEM: BRER) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bresler & Reiner's (BRER) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bresler & Reiner.

Q

What is the target price for Bresler & Reiner (BRER) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bresler & Reiner

Q

Current Stock Price for Bresler & Reiner (BRER)?

A

The stock price for Bresler & Reiner (OTCEM: BRER) is $0.02 last updated Thu Dec 30 2021 15:41:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bresler & Reiner (BRER) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2008 to stockholders of record on February 28, 2008.

Q

When is Bresler & Reiner (OTCEM:BRER) reporting earnings?

A

Bresler & Reiner does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bresler & Reiner (BRER) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bresler & Reiner.

Q

What sector and industry does Bresler & Reiner (BRER) operate in?

A

Bresler & Reiner is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.