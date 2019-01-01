BPER Banca SpA is a banking group consisting of four Italian regional commercial banks that merged on the initiative of BPER Banca. The banks are involved in a number of market segments, including retail banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management and insurance. In addition to the banks, the Group includes product companies, including asset management, personal loans, leasing, and factoring operations, and special purpose vehicles. Its strategy emphasizes customer service and cooperative banking. BPER group's customer base overwhelming derives from retail banking, mostly from individuals with some business deposits. Its loan base, however, is principally the group's corporate customers.