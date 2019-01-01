QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
BPER Banca SpA is a banking group consisting of four Italian regional commercial banks that merged on the initiative of BPER Banca. The banks are involved in a number of market segments, including retail banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management and insurance. In addition to the banks, the Group includes product companies, including asset management, personal loans, leasing, and factoring operations, and special purpose vehicles. Its strategy emphasizes customer service and cooperative banking. BPER group's customer base overwhelming derives from retail banking, mostly from individuals with some business deposits. Its loan base, however, is principally the group's corporate customers.

BPER Banca Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BPER Banca (BPXXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BPER Banca (OTCPK: BPXXY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BPER Banca's (BPXXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BPER Banca.

Q

What is the target price for BPER Banca (BPXXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BPER Banca

Q

Current Stock Price for BPER Banca (BPXXY)?

A

The stock price for BPER Banca (OTCPK: BPXXY) is $5.1399 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BPER Banca (BPXXY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BPER Banca.

Q

When is BPER Banca (OTCPK:BPXXY) reporting earnings?

A

BPER Banca does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BPER Banca (BPXXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BPER Banca.

Q

What sector and industry does BPER Banca (BPXXY) operate in?

A

BPER Banca is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.