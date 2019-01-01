Benton Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and Lithium assets. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Benton has a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp through three joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.