QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/38.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.37
Mkt Cap
19.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
126.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Benton Resources Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company has a diversified, highly-prospective property portfolio of Gold, Silver, Nickel, Copper, Platinum Group Elements and Lithium assets. In addition, it holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Benton has a strategic alliance with Sokoman Minerals Corp through three joint-venture properties including Grey River, Golden Hope, and Kepenkeck in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Benton Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benton Resources (BNTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benton Resources (OTCPK: BNTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benton Resources's (BNTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benton Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Benton Resources (BNTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benton Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Benton Resources (BNTRF)?

A

The stock price for Benton Resources (OTCPK: BNTRF) is $0.1514 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:56:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benton Resources (BNTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benton Resources.

Q

When is Benton Resources (OTCPK:BNTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Benton Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benton Resources (BNTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benton Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Benton Resources (BNTRF) operate in?

A

Benton Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.