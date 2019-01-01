QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.77 - 10.08
Mkt Cap
92.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.16
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bannix Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Bannix Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bannix Acquisition (BNIX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bannix Acquisition (NASDAQ: BNIX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bannix Acquisition's (BNIX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bannix Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Bannix Acquisition (BNIX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bannix Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Bannix Acquisition (BNIX)?

A

The stock price for Bannix Acquisition (NASDAQ: BNIX) is $9.855 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:39:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bannix Acquisition (BNIX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bannix Acquisition.

Q

When is Bannix Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNIX) reporting earnings?

A

Bannix Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bannix Acquisition (BNIX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bannix Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Bannix Acquisition (BNIX) operate in?

A

Bannix Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.