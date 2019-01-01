QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 4.3
Mkt Cap
204.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
75.7M
Outstanding
Beroni Group Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the sale of smoking control product (NicoBloc), air purifier, healthcare products and supplements, cosmetics and stem-cell therapies. It has organized its business into four core business areas: cell therapies, developing new anticancer drugs, an e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases. It has seven operating segments including Nicobloc, Fogibloc air purifier, Olansi water filter, MRET water activator, Health supplements, Cosmetic products, and Cell Therapies. Geographically, it operates in China and Japan. The highest revenue is generated from the Nicobloc segment through the China region.

Beroni Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beroni Gr (BNIGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beroni Gr (OTCQX: BNIGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beroni Gr's (BNIGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beroni Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Beroni Gr (BNIGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beroni Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Beroni Gr (BNIGF)?

A

The stock price for Beroni Gr (OTCQX: BNIGF) is $2.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:49:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beroni Gr (BNIGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beroni Gr.

Q

When is Beroni Gr (OTCQX:BNIGF) reporting earnings?

A

Beroni Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beroni Gr (BNIGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beroni Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Beroni Gr (BNIGF) operate in?

A

Beroni Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.