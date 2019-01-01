Beroni Group Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in the sale of smoking control product (NicoBloc), air purifier, healthcare products and supplements, cosmetics and stem-cell therapies. It has organized its business into four core business areas: cell therapies, developing new anticancer drugs, an e-commerce platform for pharmaceutical and healthcare products, and detection & diagnosis of infectious diseases. It has seven operating segments including Nicobloc, Fogibloc air purifier, Olansi water filter, MRET water activator, Health supplements, Cosmetic products, and Cell Therapies. Geographically, it operates in China and Japan. The highest revenue is generated from the Nicobloc segment through the China region.