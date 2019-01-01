QQQ
B&M European Value Retail SA is a U.K.-based company that is principally engaged in operating discount retail stores across the United Kingdom and Germany. The company provides a broad range of merchandise, including food, alcohol, housewares, home textiles, small electrical goods, DIY products, garden-related products, grocery, fast-moving consumer goods, and more. The company operates B&M stores in the United Kingdom and Jawoll stores in Germany. The stores in the United Kingdom account for the majority of the company's total stores.

B&M European Value Retail Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCPK: BMRPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are B&M European Value Retail's (BMRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for B&M European Value Retail.

Q

What is the target price for B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for B&M European Value Retail

Q

Current Stock Price for B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF)?

A

The stock price for B&M European Value Retail (OTCPK: BMRPF) is $8.006 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for B&M European Value Retail.

Q

When is B&M European Value Retail (OTCPK:BMRPF) reporting earnings?

A

B&M European Value Retail does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B&M European Value Retail.

Q

What sector and industry does B&M European Value Retail (BMRPF) operate in?

A

B&M European Value Retail is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.