|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Biomark Diagnostics (OTCPK: BMKDF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Biomark Diagnostics.
There is no analysis for Biomark Diagnostics
The stock price for Biomark Diagnostics (OTCPK: BMKDF) is $0.16 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 15:58:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Biomark Diagnostics.
Biomark Diagnostics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Biomark Diagnostics.
Biomark Diagnostics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.