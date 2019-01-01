QQQ
Benzinga - Feb 27, 2021, 2:06PM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Blue Sphere Corp is an international clean-tech independent power producer that develops, owns and manages waste-to-energy facilities. It focuses on developing or acquiring projects with clean energy technologies, including waste-to-energy facilities that generate clean energy, such as electricity, natural gas, heat, soil amendment and other by-products. Geographically operates the project in the region of United States, Italy, and Israel.

Analyst Ratings

Blue Sphere Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Sphere (BLSP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Sphere (OTCEM: BLSP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Sphere's (BLSP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Sphere.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Sphere (BLSP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Sphere

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Sphere (BLSP)?

A

The stock price for Blue Sphere (OTCEM: BLSP) is $0.001 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Sphere (BLSP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Sphere.

Q

When is Blue Sphere (OTCEM:BLSP) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Sphere does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Sphere (BLSP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Sphere.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Sphere (BLSP) operate in?

A

Blue Sphere is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.