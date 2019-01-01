QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
0.46/3.02%
52 Wk
14.9 - 22.3
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
63.37
Open
-
P/E
21.12
EPS
1.5
Shares
206.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BillerudKorsnas AB produces a variety of packaging, paper, and board products. Most of the company's sales come from the food and beverage packaging industry. BillerudKorsnas organizes itself into four segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, Solution & Other and Currency hedging, etc.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BillerudKorsnas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BillerudKorsnas (BLRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BillerudKorsnas (OTCGM: BLRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BillerudKorsnas's (BLRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BillerudKorsnas.

Q

What is the target price for BillerudKorsnas (BLRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BillerudKorsnas

Q

Current Stock Price for BillerudKorsnas (BLRDF)?

A

The stock price for BillerudKorsnas (OTCGM: BLRDF) is $15.15 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:33:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BillerudKorsnas (BLRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BillerudKorsnas.

Q

When is BillerudKorsnas (OTCGM:BLRDF) reporting earnings?

A

BillerudKorsnas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BillerudKorsnas (BLRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BillerudKorsnas.

Q

What sector and industry does BillerudKorsnas (BLRDF) operate in?

A

BillerudKorsnas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.