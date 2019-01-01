Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics
Bellerophon Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) was reported by Jefferies on August 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting BLPH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1908.46% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) was provided by Jefferies, and Bellerophon Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bellerophon Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bellerophon Therapeutics was filed on August 11, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 11, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $19.00. The current price Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) is trading at is $0.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
