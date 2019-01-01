Blue Line Protection Group Inc is engaged in providing armed protection and transportation, banking, compliance, and training services for businesses engaged in the legal cannabis industry. The services are offered to individuals, businesses, and government entities to protect their licenses and business investments. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services. It generates maximum revenue from transportation and banking services.