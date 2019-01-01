QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.54 - 4.95
Mkt Cap
13M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
12.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bloomios Inc formerly XLR Medical Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bloomios Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bloomios (BLMS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bloomios (OTCPK: BLMS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bloomios's (BLMS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bloomios.

Q

What is the target price for Bloomios (BLMS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bloomios

Q

Current Stock Price for Bloomios (BLMS)?

A

The stock price for Bloomios (OTCPK: BLMS) is $1.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:58:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bloomios (BLMS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bloomios.

Q

When is Bloomios (OTCPK:BLMS) reporting earnings?

A

Bloomios does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bloomios (BLMS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bloomios.

Q

What sector and industry does Bloomios (BLMS) operate in?

A

Bloomios is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.