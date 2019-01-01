QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
7.01/4.17%
52 Wk
149.55 - 172.75
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
51.61
Open
-
P/E
12.41
Shares
45M
Outstanding
Baloise Holding AG is a diversified insurance company that operates multiple segments, including nonlife, life, banking, and other activities. Most of the company's revenue is generated in Switzerland, followed by Germany and Belgium. The company's strategy centers on a customer-oriented focus. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Baloise Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Baloise Holding (BLHEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Baloise Holding (OTCPK: BLHEF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Baloise Holding's (BLHEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Baloise Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Baloise Holding (BLHEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Baloise Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Baloise Holding (BLHEF)?

A

The stock price for Baloise Holding (OTCPK: BLHEF) is $168 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 20:35:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Baloise Holding (BLHEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Baloise Holding.

Q

When is Baloise Holding (OTCPK:BLHEF) reporting earnings?

A

Baloise Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Baloise Holding (BLHEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Baloise Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Baloise Holding (BLHEF) operate in?

A

Baloise Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.