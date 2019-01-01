QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Branded Legacy Inc is a company engaged in the development and marketing of products for the fitness and wellness markets. The company is focused on creating products for health-conscious consumers. Through its subsidiary, the company focuses on the development and marketing of hemp-based food, beverage, and healthcare products including hemp coffee, hemp water, and hemp-based skincare products.

Branded Legacy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Branded Legacy (BLEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Branded Legacy (OTCQB: BLEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Branded Legacy's (BLEG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Branded Legacy.

Q

What is the target price for Branded Legacy (BLEG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Branded Legacy

Q

Current Stock Price for Branded Legacy (BLEG)?

A

The stock price for Branded Legacy (OTCQB: BLEG) is $0.04055 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:40:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Branded Legacy (BLEG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Branded Legacy.

Q

When is Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) reporting earnings?

A

Branded Legacy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Branded Legacy (BLEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Branded Legacy.

Q

What sector and industry does Branded Legacy (BLEG) operate in?

A

Branded Legacy is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.