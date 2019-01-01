QQQ
Cruz Battery Metals Corp is an exploration company. Its principal business activities include acquiring and developing high-quality battery metals projects in ethical mining jurisdictions, essential for the rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors. Its Hector Silver-Cobalt project is located in the historic silver-cobalt producing region of Cobalt, Ontario. In addition, it is formulating a drill plan for the drill-ready Solar Lithium Project in Nevada.

Cruz Battery Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cruz Battery Metals (BKTPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cruz Battery Metals (OTCPK: BKTPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cruz Battery Metals's (BKTPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cruz Battery Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Cruz Battery Metals (BKTPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cruz Battery Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Cruz Battery Metals (BKTPF)?

A

The stock price for Cruz Battery Metals (OTCPK: BKTPF) is $0.146 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cruz Battery Metals (BKTPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cruz Battery Metals.

Q

When is Cruz Battery Metals (OTCPK:BKTPF) reporting earnings?

A

Cruz Battery Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cruz Battery Metals (BKTPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cruz Battery Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Cruz Battery Metals (BKTPF) operate in?

A

Cruz Battery Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.