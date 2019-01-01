Bank of Queensland, or BOQ, is an Australia-based bank offering home loans, personal finance, and commercial loans. BOQ operates both owner-managed and corporate branches, and is the owner of Virgin Money Australia. Its BOQ business includes the BOQ branded commercial lending activity, BOQ Finance and BOQ Specialist businesses. The division provides tailored business banking solutions including commercial lending, equipment finance and leasing, cashflow finance, foreign exchange, interest rate hedging, transaction banking, and deposit solutions for commercial customers.