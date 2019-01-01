ñol

Blackrock Investment
(NYSE:BKN)
15.07
-0.02[-0.13%]
At close: May 26
15.06
-0.0100[-0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15.02 - 15.19
52 Week High/Low13.4 - 19.77
Open / Close15.19 / 15.03
Float / Outstanding15.2M / 17.2M
Vol / Avg.29.8K / 75.6K
Mkt Cap259.5M
P/E15.72
50d Avg. Price14.8
Div / Yield0.82/5.41%
Payout Ratio85
EPS-
Total Float15.2M

Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN), Dividends

Blackrock Investment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Blackrock Investment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.39%

Annual Dividend

$0.8160

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Blackrock Investment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Blackrock Investment (BKN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackrock Investment. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Blackrock Investment (BKN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Blackrock Investment ($BKN) will be on June 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Blackrock Investment (BKN) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Blackrock Investment (BKN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Blackrock Investment (BKN) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN)?
A

Blackrock Investment has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Blackrock Investment (BKN) was $0.07 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

